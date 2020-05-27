FDA clears SKorea test kits used in CNMI

The COVID-19 test kits from South Korea that were ordered in bulk by the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The CNMI secured 60,000 of the DiaPlexQ kits distributed by SolGent Co. last month to be able to test its entire population.

The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization to the company on May 21.

More than a month ago, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she considered any question on whether those test kits would be used on Guam a “dead issue” because they had not been FDA-approved.

“If it gets into the approved listing for FDA or (Emergency Use Authorizations), then we will consider it,” Leon Guerrero said during a press briefing held in mid-April.

The governor’s office has yet to confirm if they have any plans to revisit purchasing the DiaPlexQ kits.

The governor then also said they were researching the possibility of getting kits from South Korea’s LabGenomics. Maryland's governor had sourced test kits from the South Korea manufacturer.

Emails released last month had also detailed that Guam Army National Guard Sgt. Fernando Esteves, who works in medical operations and logistics for COVID19 Unified Response Effort, or C.U.R.E., Guam, was in communication with South Korea-based Osang Health Care since at least April 20. He was inquiring about ordering 60,000 test kits. The emails also state each kit would cost $12. If GovGuam moves ahead with the 60,000 kits, then that would come at a cost of at least $720,000.

However, the administration had not announced any updates to their research efforts.