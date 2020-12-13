FDA grants emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine is a signal to Leonora Chang that soon she'll be able to see people's smiles again and her daughter can return to learning at Simon Sanchez High School.

“If it’s approved by the FDA, then yes, I’m going to get vaccinated – me and my entire household,” said Chang.

“No more of this,” she said, pulling on the mask that covered her nose, mouth and chin. “I miss seeing people smile,” the mom and Yigo resident added with a sigh.

Tumon resident Romeo Salas, 72, wasn't quite as enthusiastic about the vaccine. Like others who spoke to The Guam Daily Post, he said there's some unknowns that leave him wary. However, he added, "If it's approved by the government, why not?"

On Saturday afternoon, Guam time, the FDA issued the first emergency use authorization, or EUA, in the U.S. for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The EUA allows the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. and includes individuals age 16 and older, according to the FDA.

“The FDA’s authorization for emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

“Today’s action follows an open and transparent review process that included input from independent scientific and public health experts and a thorough evaluation by the agency’s career scientists to ensure this vaccine met FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization," he said. "The tireless work to develop a new vaccine to prevent this novel, serious, and life-threatening disease in an expedited timeframe after its emergence is a true testament to scientific innovation and public-private collaboration worldwide.”

DPHSS: Preparing for vaccines

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been preparing for the vaccine, including testing refrigerated shipping containers and setting up refrigeration units to store the vaccines once they arrive on island.

Spokeswoman Janela Carrera said Public Health anticipates the first shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive on Guam “in the coming days.”

“But again, we must emphasize that we must still wait for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations before we can begin to administer the first doses of the vaccine,” Carrera said. “DPHSS stands ready and will continue to stay up to date with the latest information.”

The CDC’s advisory committee will send guidelines on how the vaccines should be administered and who can be vaccinated based on their medical conditions, as well as treatment and medication they may be receiving.

Annette Aguon, DPHSS COVID-19 epidemiology/surveillance branch lead, said the guidance is necessary to ensure the vaccine is safely administered. She said some people who are already on medication or may be allergic to certain things may not be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Timing may also be an issue, she said. As an example, she said, a cancer patient might still be able to be vaccinated, but then the question becomes: How long after their last cancer treatment or before the next treatment can the vaccine be given so that it doesn’t interact negatively with their recovery plan?

“These are the things you have to screen for and you have to know before you administer the vaccine,” she said.