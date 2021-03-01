FDA: Single-dose vaccine 85% effective after 28 days

It's not clear when Guam will receive the first batch of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized for emergency use in a decision announced Sunday.

The emergency use authorization for what's called the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine was issued to Janssen Biotech Inc., a Janssen pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson.

The Janssen vaccine in the United States is for individuals 18 or older, according to the FDA.

The vaccine was approximately 77% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 85% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination, the FDA stated.

The effectiveness data to support the EUA includes an analysis of 39,321 participants in the ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled study being conducted in South Africa, certain countries in South America, Mexico and the U.S., the FDA stated.

The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is manufactured using a specific type of virus called adenovirus type 26, according to the FDA. The vaccine uses Ad26 to deliver a piece of the DNA, or genetic material, that is used to make the distinctive "spike" protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

While adenoviruses are a group of viruses that are relatively common, Ad26, which can cause cold symptoms and pinkeye, has been modified for the vaccine so that it cannot replicate in the human body to cause illness, according to the FDA.

After a person receives this vaccine, the body can temporarily make the spike protein, which does not cause disease, but triggers the immune system to learn to react defensively, producing an immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the FDA stated.

While the administration has yet to find out or confirm when Guam's first batch of single-dose vaccine will arrive, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a statement, said, in part, "Its single dosage will allow us to administer vaccines faster and to more people, which translates to more protection for our community."

"We will continue to work closely with our federal partners to secure additional allotments to Guam, as we have successfully done in previous months."