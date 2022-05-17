Certain batches of gummy candies under the Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers brands are being recalled because a very thin metal strand might be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. LLC on May 13 announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies.

"We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date," according to the company, in a statement released by the Food and Drug Administration.

Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the company stated.

On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code. The first three digits in this code will indicate the recalled product as described in the list below:

Starburst Gummies being recalled carry the following Universal produce code or UPC, and manufacturing codes. The recalled products carry the first three digits of the following manufacturing codes.

• STARBURST® Gummies Original Share size 3.5oz

UPC: 10022000253092

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 136, 139, 140

• STARBURST Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz

UPC: 10022000253818; 00022000284648

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: not available

• STARBURST Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz

UPC: 10022000253122

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 134, 135, 137-142

• STARBURST Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253801

UPC: 00022000284617; 10022000259384

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 134, 135, 137-142

• STARBURST Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz

UPC: 00022000284624

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 135, 138, 139

• LIFE SAVERS Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz

UPC: 10022000285277; 10019000083422; 10022000285291

• First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 136, 139

• LIFE SAVERS Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz

UPC: 10019000083446; 10022000244502

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152

• LIFE SAVERS Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g

UPC: 10022000242058; 10022000244533; 00019000170491

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201

• SKITTLES Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

UPC: 10022000285956; 00022000286727; 10022000287363

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 139 - 218

• SKITTLES Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz

UPC: 10022000287325; 00022000287434

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 139 - 218

• SKITTLES Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

UPC: 10022000285970; 00022000286734; 10022000287387

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 138 - 218

• SKITTLES Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz

UPC: 10022000287349; 00022000287441

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 138 - 218

• SKITTLES Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz

UPC: 10022000289749; 00022000291073; 00022000289735

First 3 digits of 10-digit manufacturing codes: 204 - 218