FDMS goes online after school community member tests positive for COVID-19

Just days after starting its new instructional year, Father Duenas Memorial School is reverting to online, at-home learning after a member of its school community tested positive for COVID-19.

FDMS is the first school on island to start the new school year. Other Catholic and private schools are expected to start in the next few days. Guam Department of Education and charter schools are expected to start on Aug. 17.

FDMS is also the latest in a string of facilities that have had to close or take measures after identifying one of its community members as a positive COVID-19 case.

According to a message from the Mangilao school, the step is taken out of an abundance of caution.

"While it is unlikely that the infection originated from within the school, we must take precautions to ensure the safety of our students and faculty," the statement reads.

"As of Aug. 6th, students will be attending classes remotely until we have more information regarding the safety to return back to the classroom. Faculty will continue their lessons as stipulated in our protocol."