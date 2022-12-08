The vice principal of Father Duenas Memorial School feels last week's theft of students' backpacks was planned.

“It seemed like it was coordinated, like it was planned. They scoped it out. They knew where the bags might be or should be and it was executed pretty quickly. All within a minute,” said Anthony Blas, who was unable to recall an incident of theft like this occurring before.

Last week Friday, while students were in the middle of practice, five of them discovered their bags had been taken from where they were usually placed outside the school's Phoenix Center.

“It's an area where they normally gather after practice to rinse their gear,” Blas explained.

Blas, who had left the Mangilao campus and was on his way back for a function Friday evening, was notified of the theft while he was driving. When he returned to the school, the assistant principal met with the students who lost their items. After checking the surveillance cameras, Blas confirmed that at 6:37 p.m. an individual exited the passenger's side of a silver car parked at the Phoenix Center, took the bags and put them in the car, which had its trunk open, and the driver drove away.

“In total, five students had their bags taken all into one car, into that vehicle that was shown in the video. The contents included cellphones, laptops, AirPods, some gaming equipment. And, I think, a couple of the boys may have lost wallets, some cash. One kid might have lost (his) driver's permit,” Blas said.

After confirming in the video a theft occurred, Blas shared the video with the students and allowed them to contact the police and file a police report, since the items belonged to the students and not the school.

In the meantime, the video of the theft circulated on social media and the community was encouraged to contact police should residents spot the vehicle in the video.

“It's good to see how the parents and the students got really involved in this. ... They spread it quickly and by that night, I think it was all over social media,” said Blas, who added some of the students were able to track their phones and shared the information with the police. Investigators have also been to the school to look at the cameras and ask follow-up questions.

Blas indicated the school intends to step up efforts to secure the campus and hopes the perpetrators are caught.