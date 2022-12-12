Feasibility study for 3D printing planned

A new developing industry known as 3D printing could become the future in Guam if a feasibility study demonstrates the island could benefit from it.

The Guam Daily Post spoke to Guam Economic Development Authority Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Mel Mendiola about the prospective industry on Guam.

A feasibility study by the Applied Science and Technology Research Organization of America, or ASTRO America, will take place to investigate whether this potential industry will be the right move for Guam.

GEDA has authorized the research company to perform the study, Mendiola said.

Mendiola explained 3D printing is “The creation or manufacturing of 3D items via a special type of printer and additive manufacturing as the product quality control and finishing.”

She continued that the governor's Economic Diversification Working Group has explored additive manufacturing as a possible industry that could support existing industries, especially the defense and ship repair industries. She also said introducing 3D printing could potentially reduce imports and promote innovation and entrepreneurship on Guam.

“At minimum, the feasibility study should share with us the scale of public investment and private investment needed to make the industry viable,” she said.

Mendiola added that companies supporting this industry could apply for tax incentive programs such as qualifying certificates or utilize the Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program for labor wherein the companies can receive tax credits for training.

“The administration is currently exploring the possibility of leveraging key partnerships with the University of Guam, the Department of Defense and GovGuam to seed a pilot project in this space,” Mendiola said.