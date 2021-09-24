A man facing criminal charges in connection with the April shooting death of Joshua Meno is scheduled to go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam next year.

Matthew Manibusan appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

He’s since been released from jail to a third-party custodian and placed on electronic monitoring and under house arrest.

Jury selection is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2022.

Manibusan has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter with the special allegation of use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card.

The defense has argued that Manibusan acted in self-defense after Meno had cut one person on the neck with a machete during the April 15 incident.