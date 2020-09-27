The Federal Election Commission recently submitted two notices to the treasurer for Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas' election campaign regarding some issues with campaign finance reporting.

Both notices are dated Sept. 13.

One notice makes note of a refund made to local businessman Andrew Park and states that the original contribution was not disclosed in prior reporting.

The notice asks that reports be amended to disclose the contribution or that clarifying information be provided.

San Nicolas’ campaign had previously refunded $9,000 in contributions to Park.

The contribution was the subject of a complaint from San Nicolas’ former campaign manager and former chief of staff, John P. Manuel, which was filed with the Guam Election Commission on Sept. 8, 2019.

While the contribution was not recorded, Park's refund was recorded with the FEC on Feb. 20.

San Nicolas stated previously that his campaign reached out and confirmed the contribution was received and not properly handled by a former staffer, and was refunded in line with FEC requirements.

The other Sept. 13 notice from the FEC requests that discrepancies in campaign payments be corrected. The discrepancies involve debt payments in one section of a report not equaling payments disclosed in another.

"As we have stated earlier, the 2018 filings contained many errors from prior staff that we are working with the FEC to reconcile," San Nicolas said regarding both Sept. 13 notices. "As my campaign learns of discrepancies that originate from former staff error we amend our filings accordingly and the FEC likewise communicates with us as needed for clarification."

Robert Underwood who is running as a Democrat against San Nicolas for the delegate's seat, stated in a release that "it is disturbing that Delegate San Nicolas continues to fail in his obligation to provide accurate information to the FEC."

He also stated that San Nicolas is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for various campaign funding issues.

San Nicolas thanked the people of Guam "for their patience and understanding" as his campaign addresses FEC filing issues. He also said that his campaign "trusts that any attempts to mischaracterize them for political purposes will be seen for what they are."