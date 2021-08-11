U.S. Environmental Protection Agency investigators will be coming to Guam soon to inspect the environmental damage on the historic Marbo Cave and surrounding areas, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Tuesday after her return from meetings with federal agencies in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

"I can confirm that federal investigators will be arriving on the island in the coming weeks for a site inspection," the governor said, adding that she learned about the environmental damage while in San Francisco.

She said she's pleased a federal team will be on Guam to look into the matter.

The governor also said her administration "will ensure that justice is paid resulting from the environmental damage."

Attorney General Leevin Camacho's office has sued the developer and construction contractor for the 60-megawatt solar farm near Marbo Cave, alleging they failed to follow soil and sediment erosion control laws, subsequently causing damage to the cave, its freshwater pools, and an underground drinking water source for the island.

Marbo Cave was used as a shelter in World War II and has been a favorite hiking spot for residents and tourists because of its freshwater pools and natural formation until the environmental damage was discovered a few weeks ago.

The project is being developed by a subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Co., South Korea's largest electric company, under an agreement to sell the plant's solar energy to the Guam Power Authority.

Licensing board deadline

The project's contractor, Samsung E&C America Inc., has this week to submit additional information to the Guam Contractors Licensing Board, which is needed to put together the "puzzle" of the erosion control plan and all erosion control measures at the solar farm project, according to Cecil "Buddy" Orsini, the board's executive director.

Orsini said he hopes a representative for the company will provide information before Friday about the amount that was allocated for ponding basin No. 5. Orsini has said the ponding basin is the most critical among the basins at the project site.

"What he gave us today was just on a piece of typing paper. It doesn't show any letterhead coming from their company. There's no really unit price, it just shows a very mild breakdown. It doesn't seem like it's for a ponding basin. We told him to give us that particular piece of document, hopefully before Friday," Orsini said.

The project, locally represented by subsidiary KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC, is one of two Phase 2 renewable energy projects awarded by GPA.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has fined Samsung E&C $125,000 as part of a notice of violation for violating provisions of the Guam Soil Erosion and Sediment Control Regulations.

Officials had confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other measures were in the process of being installed but construction already is well underway.

Licensing board issued violation

Samsung E&C may face additional fines from the licensing board. Orsini said the board has issued a violation but needs more information to proceed with a citation and fine.

Samsung appeared before the board last week but was unable to provide certain documentation.

Guam EPA wanted to issue a penalty worth more than $18 million, but its authority to assess a penalty is capped at $125,000 by local law.

Fine can be 50% of the project cost

Under Guam law, the Guam Contractors Licensing Board may fine no less than $200 and up to 50% of the value of a project for violating the licensing law.

The initial contract for the project was valued at about $200 million but there have been several revisions and the licensing board needs the complete documentation to know the true amount, according to Orsini.

After the necessary information is obtained, the licensing board will hold a special session, Orsini said.