Federal agents raid Guam medical supplier's compound

Federal law enforcers have executed a search warrant at the MedPharm Group of Companies compound in Dededo, one of the largest suppliers of medicine and medical supplies on the island and an operator of a chain of pharmacies.

Armed agents with the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration, Customs Enforcement police were seen outside the business establishment. Other federal agents were also seen coming out of the business establishment with boxes.

Lori Haley, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations or HSI, the investigative arm for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, confirmed a search warrant was executed Tuesday morning.

"Special agents were executing a search warrant in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation regarding public safety," Haley said.

Haley confirmed the investigation is related to COVID-19.

HSI encourages the public to report potential COVID-19 fraud to COVID19FRAUD@DHS.GOV.

Federal agents were also looking into the warehouse within the compound of MedPharm.

Because the investigation is ongoing, HSI is unable to provide further details.

The MedPharm group of companies is a provider of medical, dental, laboratory, dialysis, and pharmaceutical supplies, equipment, and services.

The MedPharm Group's Chief Executive Officer is Renerio "Rene" Ramos, and the Vice President is Wilma Ramos.

MedPharm also runs Express Med Pharmacy, Express Med Pharmacy 2, Perezville Pharmacy, Sagan Amot Pharmacy and Minutes RX Pharmacy.