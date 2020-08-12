Federal aid for Guam pandemic response exceeds $1.6B

Guam's anticipated total funding from the federal government for COVID-19 response and recovery has increased from some $1.3 billion in May to more than $1.6 billion as of July 31, Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson told senators on Monday.

Of that amount, $949 million or 58% has been received.

And of the amount received to date, $661.4 million has been spent or encumbered.

Carlson provided the actual data on Tuesday, a day after Vice Speaker Telena Nelson asked for the latest numbers on day one of the fiscal 2021 budget session.

"We are still reviewing the data for complete comprehension and to ensure that the people of Guam can account for every penny spent," Nelson told The Guam Daily Post after receiving the data.

BBMR's list shows 72 local agencies and programs that received pandemic-related funding, including nearly $118 million in direct GovGuam funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

Earlier in the month, Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said about 25% of the nearly $118 million in direct CARES Act funding for pandemic response has been spent.

The bulk of Guam's anticipated COVID-19 funding is for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that the Guam Department of Labor administers locally, at $924 million.

Of that amount, Guam Labor received and nearly exhausted the first allotment of $276 million, and $2 million for administrative costs. The second allotment of $185 million is on its way, Labor Director David Dell'Isola said.

Here's the breakdown of the largest federal funding that Guam so far "received" for COVID-19 response and recovery:

• $276 million for unemployment benefit programs

• $191 million for small businesses' paycheck or payroll protection

• $150 million for economic impact payments or pandemic relief money

• $118 million in direct GovGuam relief funds

• $72 million in small business economic injury disaster loans

• $41 million in education stabilization fund

• $22 million for Department of Public Health and Social Services

• $20 million for the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority

• $12 million for Guam Memorial Hospital

• $12 million in technical grant for the governor's office

• $7.5 million for Guam Memorial Hospital

For the Department of Public Health and Social Services, there are at least 24 separate federal grantors or sources that add up to more than $22 million that has been received. They include funding for paycheck protection, emergency response and testing.

Sen. Telo Taitague said the BBMR report is a good start but doesn't provide enough details on how the funds are being spent.

"Moreover, it doesn't make sense why senators received this information in the middle of budget discussions and only after senators asked for it. Adelup committed through Executive Order 2020-13 to provide monthly expenditure reports for COVID-19 response efforts," she said Tuesday night.

The senator said she looks forward to the latest information that may be available on local funds that have also been used for this purpose, consistent with the reporting mandate called for in Public Law 35-86. It was enacted through an override by the Legislature.

"The report covers only $661 million of an estimated $1.6 billion in federal funding Guam is set to receive. We must ensure that agencies have a clear and responsible plan to maximize these federal dollars for the benefit of our community, guaranteeing that none of these critical funds are returned," Taitague said.