Federal aid spending not reported in March

Despite a local law and a gubernatorial executive order to the contrary, a report on the spending of federal funds related to the ongoing pandemic was not filed in March.

The Guam Daily Post has been attempting to obtain the document which was supposed to cover a reporting period up to Feb. 28. Similar reports have been published every month since August 2020. Financial information in this report includes line-item budgets, expenditures, encumbrances and available balances of funding from the CARES Act allocation for Guam.

This pot of money, which has funded payroll expenses, temporary shelter for homeless families, medical and personal protective equipment, and other costs related to Guam’s COVID-19 response efforts, is about $117.9 million.

Late Monday, Edward Birn, director of the Department of Administration, the agency that produces these reports, said “there is no deadline” to publish the documents. A report covering up to Jan. 31 showed COVID-19 relief funds were “fully spent.”

“I think the public understands that future reports would show the same,” Birn added.

But the report referenced by Birn doesn’t show that. It details the total amount available through the CARES Act subsidy – more than $14 million – was encumbered but not spent.

When asked for clarification, Birn messaged: “On a budgetary basis, expenditures include encumbrances,” even though DOA’s reports on these funds have always distinguished one from the other. A new report published sometime Monday on the governor’s website skips February altogether, showing instead financial activity through March 31. This document shows that all budgeted COVID-19 relief funds have been spent.

The director’s statement about there being no deadline to report this information contradicts local statute and a gubernatorial executive order.

Public law 35-86, which became law through a legislative override following a veto by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, specifically requires the governor to keep a “full account of all COVID-19 expenses incurred” regardless of funding source.

A report of this account is to be submitted to the speaker of the Legislature within 20 days “of the close of each calendar month.” Similarly, the governor's Executive Order 2020-13 commits to transmitting a similar report to the Legislature “on a monthly basis.”

Speaker Therese Terlaje, when reached for comment, confirmed the executive branch has not been consistent with its submissions as mandated by senators and the governor. She wrote to Birn on the issue in October 2020 but has not received a response.

“Neither the governor’s office, BBMR, DOA nor any other agency has sent a report mentioning that law. They have submitted one coronavirus relief report, and two reports submitted pursuant to the governor’s Executive Order 2020-13 for the Coronavirus Relief Funds,” Terlaje said. She added, “There have been no reports submitted in 2021 except supplemental reports from (the Bureau of Statistics and Plans).”

The government of Guam is set to receive an exponentially larger federal bailout soon from the latest aid package passed by Congress. This total reportedly exceeds $630 million.

Terlaje told the Post she expects the use of these funds to be reported monthly as well because the public law already enacted by the Legislature “does not distinguish between federal packages.”