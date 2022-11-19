Federal bill introduced to stop transport of fighting birds

A stateside animal wellness organization provided evidence to federal lawmakers of cockfighting in Guam in an attempt to shut it down entirely.

Animal Wellness Action, an animal advocacy organization based in Washington, D.C., said in press release that it has assisted federal lawmakers in introducing the Animal Fighting Amendment of 2022 to cut off "the pathways for transporting fighting animals."

The release, written by AWA President Wayne Pacelle, cites data gathered from the Guam Department of Agriculture that "revealed a total of 2,138 animals (were) transported to Guam in 2021, despite the federal ban on cockfighting imposed in December 2019."

Pacelle also referred to Dr. Thomas Poole, retired territorial veterinarian of Guam, who previously said more than 11,000 fighting birds were brought to the island with permits granted by the Department of Agriculture.

The release also stated Guam's political leaders, including the director of DOA and the governor "have repeatedly given the nod for this live animal contraband to persist."

"There is simply no other rationale for the shipment of very expensive adult roosters to our island but for cockfighting,” wrote Poole, who was a colonel in the U.S. Army and ran its U.S. Veterinary Command. "We know that the people on both ends of these transactions have been involved in the criminal practice of cockfighting," the release stated.

In addition, AWA provided evidence to federal law enforcement detailing identities of shippers with completed import forms and videos of an agriculture employee fighting birds at a pit on Guam, AWA said in the release.

The bill, introduced Nov. 16, would stop transportation of mature roosters through the mail, allow private right of action against illegal animal fighters, ban gambling on animal fights and enhance forfeiture provisions to include real property used in animal fighting crime.