The Federal Bureau of Prisons held a virtual symposium Wednesday with federal law enforcement, attorneys and the District Court of Guam.

The nearly three-hour long symposium touched on an array of topics dealing with federal inmates and programs available to them, including the Sex Offender Treatment Program.

Katherine Werner, Sex Offender Treatment Program coordinator from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Tucson, Arizona, led the discussion on the program.

The Sex Offender Treatment Program was initiated in 2006, with the passage of the Adam Walsh Act, which provides stronger laws to protect children and society, and created more stringent requirements for sex offenders.

In June 2021, national data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons showed there are 22,113 sex offender convicts currently incarcerated by the agency, making up 16.67% of the its total incarcerated population.

While the vast majority are male, Werner said, "We do have a small female sex offender population as well. The majority of sex offenders are housed in low security facilities at 59%. About 29% are at medium and 12% are at high securities," Werner said.

The Sex Offender Treatment Program has many parts involved, Werner said. The biggest focus, however is residential and nonresidential treatment.

Every inmate designated to a sex offender management facility is assessed and matched with staff and provided an initial risk assessment.

The assessment, Werner said, "determines what our recommendations would be for sex offender treatment, what would be identified as risk relevant for them and identify any management concerns that we may have while they are with us at the sex offender management institution."

She said sex offenders who are at higher risk of reoffending are provided discharge evaluations.

"We would create a discharge evaluation and make those available to the U.S. Probation for supervised release, when they are released," Werner said.