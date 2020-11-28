A federal indictment was made public in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday against Fritz Ventura Tady Ganzon, the same man who was charged just a few days ago in the local court in a case alleging he had a stolen gun and methamphetamine.

According to federal court documents, Ganzon, 38, conspired to import more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from the Philippines to Guam between Jan. 1, 2017, and June 24, 2017.

Ganzon was indicted on Oct. 7 and charged with conspiracy to import methamphetamine hydrochloride and importation of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1 to answer the federal criminal charges.

2017 meth importation

In the 2017 case, Joel Po Ymballa, 49, pleaded guilty in June to charges of conspiracy to import a kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of meth to Guam, court documents state.

Ymballa carried $9,000 in cash that Ganzon told him to hold for the trip, according to Ymballa's plea agreement. The two met with the supplier in the Philippines, the document stated. The meth was individually wrapped in 23 clear cellphone plastic bundles and concealed in nine Philippine snack boxes placed in Ymballa's suitcase.

A drug detection dog alerted to the presence of drugs upon their arrival at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, documents state. Ymballa told authorities, according to court documents: "It wasn't supposed to happen like this."

Local charges

In the Superior Court of Guam, Ganzon also faces new charges including theft of a firearm and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

At 10 p.m. Nov. 21, Guam police officers arrested Ganzon after a traffic stop at the intersection of Fatima Road and Route 16 in Dededo.

Officers on patrol in Dededo stopped a Honda Civic with a cracked windshield and driven by a man who was not wearing a seat belt.

Court documents state the driver, Ganzon, was "perspiring heavily and fumbling with his wallet due to his visibly shaking hands." Ganzon also told police he was on probation.

A subsequent search led to the discovery of a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic 9 mm pistol and two small plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine, court documents stated.

Ganzon and Janice Marie Lugod, his passenger, were arrested. Lugod allegedly told police an improvised glass pipe with suspected drug residue was hers. It's unclear if Lugod has been charged.

GPD records also showed that Ganzon had a warrant for his arrest issued on Oct. 19.