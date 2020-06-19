Federal case alleges woman faked stillborn claim for military life insurance benefit

A woman is facing federal charges after she allegedly lied that her child died at birth – in an apparent attempt to make a claim on a military group life insurance benefit.

Amberlynn Jessica Arce was indicted in the District Court of Guam for making and using a false document in a federal matter. The case was unsealed on Friday.

According to court documents, Arce used a fraudulent government of Guam report, specifically a fetal death certificate, which states her child was stillborn on May 9, 2018.

The defendant was accused of trying to collect from a death benefit under the Family Servicemember’s Group Life Insurance when she well knew that no such death occurred, the prosecution states in court documents. The group life insurance benefit is administered by the Veterans Administration and pays $10,000 for the death of a dependent child of an active-duty service member or National Guard member.

The indictment also states the matter was within the jurisdiction of the Air Force.

During an arraignment hearing before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Friday, Arce pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released from custody.

Jury selection and trial are scheduled to begin on Aug. 25 before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.