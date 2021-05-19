Federal convicts offer hope to drug court participants

PQ "We know what is toxic and we don't want to be in that environment anymore because we want a different way of life." – Jesse Mendiola, former drug offender

Four men who spent many years in federal prison for their crimes were back in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday to offer hope to others currently in the court's Programan Hinalom Talo, or Drug Offender Re-Entry Program.

The 2021 Drug Court Month Education Outreach panel presentation, "Looking Through My Door," allowed participants to hear stories of these men's struggles that led to a life of crime, and what they've done to overcome.

"I struggled for two and a half decades with an addiction of methamphetamine," said Jesse Mendiola, who was among the four panel members to speaking during Tuesday's event. "I kept deflecting the issue time and time again, that the problem wasn't myself. The problem was the world around me. I would do anything and everything to get my fix."

Mendiola said his time in prison allowed him the opportunity to think about changing his future.

"The DORE program is a very effective program. The District Court has so many resources at the individual's disposal. They are not there to restrict you. I want to tell the DORE clients that you are only as restricted as the excuse you give yourself. If you don't give yourself any excuses, then you remove all of the restrictions," he said. "Life is relatively easy, you will find out, if you go with the flow rather than try to go against the grain."

Mendiola said there is life after addiction.

Duane Calvo, who also spent several years in federal custody for drug-related crimes, said his decisions put a strain on his family.

"For the DORE program, I wish you guys success. I wish I had this type of support when I was going through counseling. The program now is amazing for people who are going through it," he said.

Daniel Mesa and Honofre Chargualaf also shared their success stories.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said it was Federal Public Defender John Gorman who approached with a request to help Guamanians who wound up at District Court because of drug violations.

"He asked me in 2007 to establish a drug court. So there were a few glitches," she said. "Even after the program was implemented nationwide, some of the judges accepted it and some did not. ... I felt like at least for our island and our participants, that it would be important for this type of supervision and close contact with the drug court team."

Tydingco-Gatewood said the program has proven that accountability and compassion saves lives.

Leaving drugs behind

Assistant Federal Public Defender Leilani Lujan asked the group how they were able to cut ties with their past influences.

"How do you turn your back on your own life and your own drug associates, especially when they may have been people you grew up with or are members of your family?" said Lujan.

"For me, it was changing everything. ... I kept them in the rear-view mirror because I always want to make sure that I watch my back. I don't know what is going to creep up on me, but I always maintain forward vision," Mendiola said. "I communicate to them to the extent that I am here for them if they need me. ... We know what is toxic and we don't want to be in that environment anymore because we want a different way of life."