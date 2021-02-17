Federal court celebrates African American Heritage Month

The District Court of Guam celebrated African American Heritage Month with two naturalization ceremonies on Tuesday.

Attorney Clyde Lemons, a graduate of Rutgers University's Camden School of Law and a former assistant U.S. attorney who now practices at Lujan & Wolff LLP, was the keynote speaker in one of the ceremonies.

The keynote speaker for the other ceremony was FBI Special Agent Michael Gadsden. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served in the submarine, ship and aviation communities. His final assignment in the military was flying an E-2 Hawkeye. Gadsden joined the FBI in September 1995 and has served in a variety of assignments both domestically and worldwide. Special Agent Gadsden has been assigned to the Pacific region for 15 years and has been on Guam since 2003, making him the longest-serving FBI agent on Guam in the office’s history. Gadsden is married to Nannette Gadsden and they have three children. Amber, who resides in Hokkaido, Japan; Chloe, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and Sidney, who is a freshman at the United States Military Academy at West Point, according to the District Court.

Nelta Iaan from Del. Michael San Nicolas' office presented certificates.