Federal court hears arguments on constitutionality of arbitration law

The constitutionality of Guam's Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act was discussed on Monday, just a few days after a Superior Court of Guam judge issued a decision upholding the law. But this time, the issue was heard through a separate case at the District Court of Guam.

The federal case is a limited consolidation of two complaints - one filed by Wendy Nicholas and the other by Marco Dela Rosa.

Both requested declaratory judgment stating that the arbitration requirement in Guam law violates Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Both cases involve the Guam Orthapaedic Clinic. Nicholas' complaint includes the Guam Regional Medical City. The defendants moved to dismiss or stay the case, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction until arbitration is completed.

Guam's arbitration law requires parties to undergo the out-of-court procedure before claims can be brought to court.

Robert Keogh is legal counsel to Dela Rosa. He is also counsel to the parents of Asher Lubofsky, who filed suit following the death of their son in October 2018. That is the case that Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas decided recently.

The cause of action in the Superior Court and federal court cases are virtually identical, Keogh said Monday. The Superior Court decision, although not in their favor, is non-binding, as is the case with all other Superior Court decisions cited by the parties in the federal court case, according to Keogh.

"They are trial court decisions from the Guam Superior Court," he said.

The only appellate case addressing the arbitration law came from the Supreme Court about 15 years ago.

In this case, the lower court determined that the law violated the separation of powers doctrine, but the Supreme Court overturned that decision in 2004.

The higher court, however, left open the matter of whether the arbitration law violated jury trial, court access, due process and equal protection rights.

The law does not represent a rational or reasonable means of achieving the government interest of mitigating health care costs, and instead imposes an extreme burden on exercising the right to access courts due to the high cost of arbitration, Keogh said.

Cost acknowledged

While Barcinas upheld the law, he acknowledged that the burden of maintaining affordable health care on Guam is placed "on one small and vulnerable sector of society, namely nonwealthy victims of medical malpractice."

Where the judge went wrong was in concluding that the Superior Court could not determine that the law is not narrowly tailored to accomplish its purpose or the least restrictive means of doing so, according to Keogh.

"I raise the question of how should the Guam Legislature have narrowly tailored a least restrictive means of accomplishing the government interest of keeping medical malpractice premiums low and health care costs low," he added.

"What the Legislature should have done here on Guam, is what the legislature in all of the states of the cases cited by all of the parties have done ... Those states created government-funded review panels ... upheld by the courts as being a reasonable, rational means of achieving a legitimate government interest," Keogh said.

The Guam Legislature is the only lawmaking body to have mandated private arbitration before moving to court, he added. Keogh questioned that if keeping malpractice insurance low is a compelling government interest, then why didn't the Legislature mandate having to obtain such insurance.

It is unknown if the doctor at the center of the federal case, Dr. Ruben Arafiles, has malpractice insurance and it is unknown how many doctors on Guam do, Keogh added.

"But we do know that all (health care officials) ... receive the benefit of the Guam mandatory arbitration act regardless of having to obtain insurance," Keogh said.

It isn't appropriate to place the entire burden of maintaining the government interest on a small, politically powerless sector of society, he said. The Guam statute is not narrowly tailored but a broad-brushed approach to addressing that interest, Keogh added.

Randall Todd Thompson represents Arafiles. While arbitration might be expensive, he noted that court litigation also is expensive.

While Keogh referenced the Barcinas decision, which contained elements helpful to his cause, there are other Superior Court cases that challenged the arbitration law but ultimately found favor with the legislation, Thompson said.

One of them is the case that made its way to the Supreme Court. While the higher court left open equal rights and due process issues, the Superior Court in that case determined that mandated arbitration did not violate the such rights.

"(The plaintiffs) don't mention why the judges got it wrong in these Superior Court cases, they don't say how they're factually distinguishable," Thompson said.

Federal court cases have also determined that medical malpractice claims do not involve a fundamental right, Thompson added.

"It's important to attract and retain medical providers here on Guam. The Legislature understood this back then ... Is it reasonable and fair for everyone ... that's not relevant ... What is relevant is whether there is legitimate purpose and rational basis for the action of the Legislature," he said.

Ramona Manglona, the federal judge overseeing the case, took the matter under advisement.