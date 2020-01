A federal case in the District Court of Guam against Darrell Jake Guerrero was unsealed on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Guerrero appeared before District Court Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. for an initial appearance.

He is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He was placed in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 22 if the case isn’t taken to a grand jury before that date.