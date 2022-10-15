Federal COVID emergency, Guam FMAP rate extended

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra has extended the federal public health emergency for COVID-19 another 90 days.

The extension means that Guam's additional 6.2% federal coverage under its Federal Matching Assistance Percentage, or FMAP, for Medicaid will be extended as well, at least until the emergency ends.

The FMAP represents the percentage share of Medicaid expenses paid for by the federal government. Since fiscal year 2020, the FMAP has been raised to 83% federal coverage. Another 6.2% has been available since March 2020 as a result of the federal COVID emergency declaration, making for a total federal share of 89.2%.

The 83% was set to revert to 55% on Dec. 13 but was extended three days to fall in line with a temporary federal funding measure. Whether the 83% will be maintained under a long-term fiscal 2023 federal funding package remains to be seen. Local health officials estimate a nearly $20 million shortfall in funding for fiscal year 2023 if it is not.

As for the 6.2% additional FMAP, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicated it would provide states with 60 days' notice prior to terminating the emergency declaration or letting it expire. The 6.2% additional rate is set to expire at the end of the quarter when the public health emergency ends.