A woman who was indicted on federal drug charges was placed on home detention and electronic monitoring after she admitted to the U.S. Probation Office that she recently used marijuana and meth.

Defendant Vhavna Kumari Damai’s conditions for release were modified this week after the U.S. Probation Office recommended that her release conditions be modified due to her recent drug use.

She was also ordered to participate in a program of inpatient or outpatient substance abuse therapy and counseling.

Trial is set for April 14 in the District Court of Guam.

The certified dog groomer has since pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Prosecutors allege that Damai was caught with approximately two pounds, or about 839 grams, of meth with 100% purity, morphine pills, a drug ledger and about $32,531 in cash.

Prosecutors say the alleged conspiracy spanned from January 2019 to July 5, 2020.

The federal government has also sought the forfeiture of the cash that was seized as well as a 2013 Infiniti G37 coupe.