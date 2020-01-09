A man waiting to be sentenced in federal court for trying to steal copper wire and metals on Andersen Air Force Base was taken back into federal custody after he picked up a new criminal case in the Superior Court of Guam.

Albert B. Taimanglo appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. on Wednesday, where he admitted to the violations.

The U.S. Probation Office said that Taimanglo failed to report for multiple drug tests and didn’t report to probation for the month of December.

Additionally, U.S. Probation said Taimanglo was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with burglary by complicity, theft by complicity and theft by receiving a stolen automobile.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges in the Superior Court on Wednesday, as well.

Sentencing in March

In November 2019, he pleaded guilty to attempted theft of government property and entering military property.

Court documents state Taimanglo unlawfully entered Andersen Air Force Base on May 2, 2019. He also admitted that he attempted to steal copper wire and other metals from the military base.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for the federal case on March 16.