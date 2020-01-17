Federal drug case kept hush

Federal drug defendant Brian Sanchez Chan is back in the custody of U.S. marshals.

However, details of his case are being kept quiet, as Assistant Federal Public Defender Briana Kottke asked the court to seal the case during a hearing held before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manubusan Jr. on Thursday.

Chan is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine.

During his hearing, both his defense attorney and Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro briefly met with Manibusan during a sidebar discussion.

Kottke requested the case be sealed based on the discussions, which were not open to the public.

Sambataro objected to keeping the case's details confidential. However, Manibusan granted the request.

Chan has since pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine in a superseding indictment filed on Dec. 5, 2019, Post files state.

Sambataro previously said the superseding indictment was filed because the drugs involved in the case weighed more than 50 grams.

Chan and Victor Abisa Reyes were indicted separately on related federal drug charges.

Chan was released from custody in September 2019 to a third-party custodian after the defense argued for his release because he was only a driver at the time of the incident in which he’s charged.

In December 2019, it was said in court that Chan had failed a drug test while on release and planned to “reengage” with his counselor from the Light House Recovery Center.

Chan was taken back into custody and has been held at the Department of Corrections since Jan. 6.