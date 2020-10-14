A man convicted of mailing meth from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Guam in 2013 sits in the Department of Corrections waiting for a federal judge to decide his fate after he admitted to using meth nine times while on supervised release.

Paul Pangelinan Diaz Jr. appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

Diaz admitted to the violations filed by the U.S. Probation Office that accused him of using meth and marijuana, and failing to show up for multiple drug tests between February and September.

He has been in custody since testing positive for drug use in September.

“I am actually feeling a lot better being sober now,” Diaz said to probation officers prior to the hearing. “You really saved my life ... I wouldn’t have made this change if you hadn’t revoked me and locked me up.”

He faces three to nine months in prison.

Defense attorney Leilani Lujan told the court that Diaz wants to undergo drug treatment. She recommended he spend two months in prison and one month under location monitoring.

Bordallo will issue a decision at a later time.

Mailed drugs

On Dec. 27, 2012, Diaz was captured on video surveillance dropping a package to a post office in Las Vegas. It was addressed to an individual at the Army Reserve Building in Barrigada, according to the plea agreement.

Postal inspectors obtained a search warrant to look inside the package and found the drugs, court documents state.

Diaz was arrested in Las Vegas in March 2013.

He pleaded guilty to distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride and was sentenced in 2017 to five years and three months with credit for time served in jail while waiting for the resolution of his case.

He also got five years of supervised release.