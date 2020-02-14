Federal drug convict admits to using meth

David Quilantip Arca admitted to using meth at least four times while on supervised release for a federal drug case he was convicted of in Virginia.

Arca appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Thursday to answer to allegations that he tested positive for drug use.

The U.S. Probation Office alleged that Arca submitted a diluted urine sample and also admitted to testing positive for using meth on Nov. 3, 12 and 29, 2019, and again on Jan. 3 after he was tested at the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

Federal prosecutors withdrew the allegation that he gave a diluted urine sample.

Gatewood also continued the hearing to revoke his supervised release after defense attorney Brianna Kottke told the court Arca plans to go back to the drug treatment program.

“He understands he should’ve stayed in treatment,” said Kottke, who told the court he stopped because he was concerned about the well-being of his family. “He’s come around and wants to do the residential treatment.”

“You have to do it. You have to stay clean,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “I need you to tell me you are committed to taking care of your drug problem.”

“I am pretty sure, 100%, your honor,” said Arca.

Arca, who remains out of prison, is scheduled to appear back in court on March 30.

Drug conviction

Arca was arrested on Guam in 2013 after he was convicted in a drug case in Virginia. He had been sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to serve five years in the Bureau of Prisons after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

His case has since been transferred to the jurisdiction of the District Court of Guam where he is serving his five years of supervised release.