A man who was on supervised release for a 2014 drug conviction is back in federal custody after multiple violations to include a new criminal case in local court.

Defendant Rico Akin Charfauros appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday for a revocation hearing.

The Adult Probation Office alleged that he failed to participate in a substance abuse program, reside at a home approved by probation, and report for drug testing in February. The violations also state he was arrested on local charges in March and failed to report his arrest to probation within 72 hours.

Defense attorney Cynthia Ecube asked the court for more time before Charfauros answers to the violations, as there hasn’t been any movement on his case in the Superior Court of Guam since his arrest.

“I am informed there is a major backlog of criminal cases in the local court,” said Ecube. “That stopgap is going to have an effect on how we can move forward on any criminal cases in the federal court.”

He is scheduled back in court on Sept. 17.

Local case

On March 3, Guam police officers had to use physical force to subdue an individual they had approached, while investigating an assault complaint in Agat.

The victim alleged the Charfauros trespassed onto her property and began shouting at her before he picked up a piece of rebar and gestured like he was going to throw it at her, court documents state.

When officers located him, he alleged shouted, "Don't come near me!" and "F--- you!" while smoking from a glass pipe with a bulbous end, documents state.

Charfauros allegedly became combative and swung at the officers, prompting police to use physical force.

He was charged with assault, reckless conduct, criminal trespass, eluding a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Federal conviction

He was sentenced in December 2015 to nearly three and a half years in federal prison and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Post files state that on March 7, 2014, a Guam customs K-9 dog alerted authorities to an express mail package at the Guam Main Facility in Barrigada.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered 3 pounds and 15.8 ounces of methamphetamine with a purity level of 98% inside the package and replaced it with sham.

Charfauros picked up the package and told law enforcement officers he was asked by a certain person to pick it up and was promised by the same person that he would “take care of him.”