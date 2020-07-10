Federal drug convict gets early release

A man who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on drug charges in 1999 is getting out early.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday granted defendant Prudencio Mantanona his request to reduce his sentence in the Federal Bureau of Prisons to time served.

He was convicted in February 1999 on charges of conspiracy to import crystal methamphetamine, importation of crystal methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess crystal methamphetamine, and attempt to possess crystal methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Mantanona is now 83 years old and experiencing deteriorating physical health that impacts his ability to live in a correctional facility, court documents state.

“The director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons contends, and this court agrees, that the defendant’s status as an elderly inmate with medical conditions constitutes extraordinary and compelling reasons warranting the requested reduction,” Tydingco-Gatewood stated.

This means 10 years have been taken off Mantanona’s sentence.

He will begin serving five years of supervised release.

“In light of defendant’s condition, the court will entertain a motion for early termination of supervised release if a year passes without any report of violations by defendant.”