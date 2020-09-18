Warren Antonio Lee, 51, won her fight in the District Court of Guam to get out of federal prison early.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted the request and reduced her 40-year prison sentence on Thursday.

Defense attorney Leilani Lujan stated in court documents that Lee, a Black American transgender woman, was serving an eye-popping 40 years in prison for non-violent, drug-related offenses that occurred over two decades ago, on July 5, 1995.

Lee had pleaded guilty to attempted importation of methamphetamine and attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine more than 25 years ago.

She suffers from a kidney disease and has a history of hospitalizations, documents state.

In May of this year, Lee mailed a compassionate release request to the warden at the Federal Medical Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, as she is at risk for severe illness or death by COVID-19. However, the request was denied in June, documents state.

The defense noted 1,307 inmates and 14 staff at the federal facility have tested positive for the virus, and 12 inmates have died.

Lujan also cited in court documents the compassionate release the chief judge granted back in July for Honofre Chargualaf, who was also serving a lengthy sentence for a non-violent crime.

“The nonviolent, attempted drug offenses for which Ms. Lee was convicted were her first and only drug offenses. They occurred 25 years ago in 1995 when Ms. Lee was 25 years old and a very different person. Imprisonment has had a heavy toll on Ms. Lee. Her only two immediate family members died due to hereditary kidney disease,” Lujan stated in court documents. “Imprisonment has had brutal consequences for Ms. Lee. She has been discriminated against based on sexual orientation. She has been raped three times in the care and custody of the (Bureau of Prisons).”

Tydingco-Gatewood granted the request to reduce her sentence from 40 years to 25 years and seven months with credit for time served.

The court ordered the Bureau of Prisons to immediately send her to a halfway house in Los Angeles, California.

‘Met an influential man and methamphetamine’

Lee’s case was also posted on the November Coalition Foundation’s website. The Washington based group states they work to end drug war injustice.

The posting noted her 40 years for methamphetamine conspiracy and states, “Before prison I was a ballet dancer and traveled the world. Dancing, even professionally, is mostly contract work, and contracts end. To survive between contracts, I wrote bad checks to 'stay alive.' While working for the SandCastle, I was flown to Guam and met an influential man, and methamphetamine. He promised to open a dance club and give me work and friendship. The work he gave me was a bit-part in a large drug conspiracy. I plead guilty to the charges because the prosecutors threatened to indict my family members. Under duress, and with no knowledge of the sentencing guidelines, I was sentenced to 40 years, due to enhancements. The influential man was never tried.”