A man facing federal drug charges in the District Court of Guam recently admitted that he used marijuana, while on pretrial release for his case.

Defendant Brandon Quinata admitted that he used the drug that contains THC on Aug. 14. His admission followed a positive drug test result recorded on Aug. 19, court documents state.

Quinata also allegedly admitted to using marijuana back in July, as well, but no court was requested at the time.

The U.S. Probation Office recommended Quinata, who remains out of prison, participate in a substance abuse program.

Another status hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 15.

Quinata was indicted on Feb. 12 on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the indictment, during the month of February 2018, the defendant knowingly and intentionally conspired and agreed with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride.