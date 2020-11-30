Federal drug defendant admits to meth use

A man who was set to complete his supervised release in a major federal drug case will have to go back to prison after he admitted to using methamphetamine in August and September.

Joseph Caballero appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

Caballero also admitted that he failed to report for multiple drug tests over the past several months.

The U.S. Probation Office recommended Caballero spend one month in prison and serve 24 months of supervised release for the violation.

He was ordered to surrender Dec. 18.

In 2014, Caballero was sentenced to two years in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. Caballero said during the trial that he performed odd jobs in a wide-scale drug conspiracy headed by Mateo Sardoma Jr. and distributed less than 1 gram of meth, Post files state.

The conspiracy, which included multiple defendants, involved the smuggling of 10 pounds of meth with a street value of more than $2 million to Guam from the Philippines, California and elsewhere.