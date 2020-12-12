An indictment handed down in the District Court of Guam against Mi Sun Kwon Yoo has been dismissed with prejudice after the defendant died.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued her order on Friday.

Federal prosecutors pushed for the dismissal after they confirmed that Yoo had died last month.

Yoo was indicted last month on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine hydrochloride, along with a notice of forfeiture.

According to court documents, Yoo knowingly and intentionally distributed five grams or more of meth on or about June 1, 2018. Additional details of the alleged crime were not included in the indictment.