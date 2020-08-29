A man facing federal drug charges is back in the Department of Corrections eight years after his last criminal case.

Defendant Ricky James Jr. Salas Santos, 31, is being held after being charged in the District Court of Guam with attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

Federal law enforcement seized more than 3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine this week before taking him into custody.

Records at the prison show that Santos had been arrested on two separate cases and charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

He was charged in Nov. 2012 with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Then, in June 2008, he was arrested on charges of rioting, failure to disperse, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, records state.

Details of the two cases were not available as of press time. The Guam Daily Post requested more information on the cases, but the records department at the Judiciary of Guam has been delayed in responding to requests throughout the pandemic.

Santos is scheduled back in federal court on Sept. 1