Federal drug defendant Dexter Long nodded his head, yes, after District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted his request to delay trial for two months.

Defense attorney Shane Black told the court that he’s had a heavy caseload and needs more time go over the evidence to prepare for trial with Long.

He also said they are in the process of negotiating a plea deal with the federal government.

“He has some very particular requests,” said Black. Details of Long’s potential agreement have not yet been made public.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro did not oppose the request to delay trial.

Trial, which was set to begin on Feb. 11, has been moved to April 14.

Long has been denied multiple requests by the court to be released from the Department of Corrections since being taken into custody last May.

Long is accused of attempting to smuggle 530.5 grams of methamphetamine on a flight to Guam from Honolulu in May 2019. The court released him from custody before he was arrested again on allegations that he attempted to receive a package containing 377.2 grams of meth that same month.