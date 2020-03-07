Federal drug defendant pleads guilty

Dexter Wilton Long pleaded guilty to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

He appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Friday.

The remaining charges against him will be dismissed, according to the plea agreement.

Long faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9.

Defense attorney Shane Black requested Long be allowed to get out of prison until his sentencing hearing. The prosecution opposed. Judge Bordallo said he would consider the request.

The court’s acceptance of his guilty plea comes nine months after a federal judge had denied Long from pleading guilty during his arraignment hearing.

In June 2019, now retired Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. told Long it appeared his decision to plead guilty so early was not being done "intelligently and knowingly.” He instead entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Long.

Long was arrested in May 2019 after he allegedly tried to smuggle 530 grams of methamphetamine on a flight from Honolulu to Guam.

He was released the day after his arrest but was picked up again by investigators after he allegedly attempted to receive a package containing 377.2 grams of meth, court documents state.