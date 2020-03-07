Federal drug defendant pleads guilty

Two men allegedly assaulted a man and then stole his wallet and cellphone at the Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery at Nimitz Hill in Piti.

Officers from the Southern Precinct Command responded around noon on March 3 to the robbery complaint. The wallet contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Guam Police Department officials said the victim sustained some injuries and was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for medical care.

The victim didn't know the two men, according to the police.

The two male suspects were last seen driving away in a Silver Scion XB.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.