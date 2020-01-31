A defendant in a federal methamphetamine case was granted her request to be released from prison.

Maria Untalan appeared in court with her attorney William Gavras on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr.

Gavras contends new evidence has developed which establishes that the defendant meets the requirements for release and she is not a danger to the community and is not at risk of fleeing.

The government did not object to the request and the court granted it.

Untalan was indicted in May 2019 on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute, and distribution of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

She pleaded guilty after coming to an agreement with the government but asked to withdraw her plea last October.

However, no requests to withdraw the plea had been filed in the District Court of Guam.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 3 before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.