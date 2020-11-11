A man who admitted that he attempted to smuggle 223 grams of methamphetamine into Guam in 2018 is asking a federal judge for leniency.

Defendant Kelvin John Mata Tedtaotao appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday for sentencing.

However, he will have to wait another week to find out his fate.

During the hearing, defense attorney Matthew Kane argued that Tedtaotao had "minimal knowledge of the scheme."

"This was not a business for him. This was to feed his drug addiction," said Kane. "He was essentially a drug mule. He just received the packages and was helping a friend out."

Kane contends that Tedtaotao had less of a role than co-conspirators Brian Quinata, who awaits sentencing; Jason Guerrero, who was said to be an unindicted co-conspirator; and an unknown source of the drugs.

"He didn't know who the source was," Kane said. "All he knew was that someone was going to send him packages and that there was drugs in there."

Tedtaotao has cooperated with federal investigators since his arrest.

After two hours of arguments, the court had to continue the sentencing hearing to allow the parties more time to detail the role of others allegedly involved.

Tedtaotao is scheduled back in court on Nov. 16.

Federal prosecutors want Tedtaotao to serve 57 months in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

The defense, however, has asked that he instead get time served with five years' supervised release, or a 24-month sentence split with home confinement.

Tedtaotao pleaded guilty in August 2019 to conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

He admitted that he received two packages containing the drugs that had been sent from Las Vegas to his U.S. Post Office mailbox.

Authorities seized the items and replaced them with a sham substance before tracking the packages.

Tedtaotao was accused of then trying to cover up his involvement when he destroyed the tracking equipment.

The government is also seeking $1,692 in restitution to replace the damaged devices.