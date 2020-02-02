Defendant Darrell Jake Guerrero, 28, wants to be released from prison while he awaits for his case to go to trial in March.

Guerrero appeared with his attorney Leilani Lujan in the District Court of Guam on Friday. They asked the court for more time to discuss his bail request and finalize their third party application.

Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibisan Jr. ordered them to return to court on Feb. 20.

Guerrero has pleaded not guilty to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute. A notice of forfeiture of $4,940 in cash which the prosecution contends was from alleged illegal drug activity.

A federal complaint was unsealed in the District Court on Jan. 8.

However, details of the alleged incident have not been disclosed.

Inhumane conditions

Guerrero remains in the custody of U.S marshals and is set to go to trial on March 31.

Guerrero is among eight other federal defendants who the Federal Public Defender's Office requested a separate hearing before the chief judge to discuss the “inhumane conditions” at the Department of Corrections.

Defense claims his Eighth Amendment rights are being violated.

However, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood wants more details as to the defendants specific allegations, as well as, to let the court know if the issue had first been brought before DOC or the U.S. Marshals Service.