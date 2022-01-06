More than $17 million in pandemic assistance funding provided by the U.S. government will change hands – from the government of Guam which has been holding the money to 43 licensed local childcare centers.

Each of the 43 will receive a $400,000 check from the Guam Economic Development Authority. Some child care center owners began making trips to GEDA as soon as the announcement for the distribution of the financial aid was made on Wednesday morning.

The cash aid is in addition to payroll protection assistance and economic injury disaster loan programs that were also available to the childcare centers under the federal government's efforts to prop up businesses across the nation that took severe financial losses.

More than $90 million in aid to local businesses hit by the COVID-19 business slowdown or closures related to the pandemic has been made available using federal funding, said GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola in a Zoom meeting.

GovGuam officials and childcare owners discussed at the meeting that the grant will help small childcare centers continue to assist the families and the children they look after.

The grant can be used to offset revenue losses, purchase supplies and equipment and give childcare centers the financial lifeline to continue to operate throughout the pandemic.

“The significance of childcare centers in our community cannot be overstated,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We trust childcare providers to support parents who are working to earn a living for their families. They nurture the minds of our children at a crucial time in their development, and they do so with loving care and kindness. Their dedication to molding Guam’s future through the care of our young ones has not gone unnoticed. Our island is incredibly grateful.”

Mendiola said she is the mom of a newborn who was under the care of a childcare center during the meeting

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said, “By providing this funding, we are removing barriers that parents face in financing childcare and making this support system a reality for our island’s families. Now, our childcare centers begin the work of improving their facilities, reimagining quality programs, and helping working families secure their employment.”

Through other programs funded with federal money, GEDA reported a total of $5 million was awarded to childcare providers throughout the pandemic prior to the $17.2 million being given out.

Childcare centers faced a forecasted 80% revenue loss in 2020, according to the governor's office.

The latest program is called the Guam Childcare Assistance Program-Stabilization 2021 which the governor authorized through an executive order on Oct. 31, 2021.

'Slow drip' release of federal funds

Del. Michael San Nicolas, in a statement, said the federal money for childcare centers has finally been released.

"After over a year since receiving federal funds to support childcare centers on Guam, the administration today finally announced grant disbursements," San Nicolas said Wednesday.

"It is welcome news that these desperately needed federal resources that have been sitting idle are finally being released, from money for mayors and villages to money for child care centers," said San Nicolas. "While other jurisdictions across the country have deployed similar federal relief resources more timely, it seems we are expected to celebrate what is proving to be an intentional slow drip of support into our community, fueling speculation that it is on a political clock," San Nicolas added.

"We will continue to remind this administration and the people of Guam that the last round of relief funding via the American Rescue Plan was authorized nine months ago, and these funds along with millions more in prior relief packages are long overdue for deployment, and should be released with urgency," San Nicolas added.

The governor's office released the names of the following childcare centers that are being awarded the federal funds:

• Grace Care Center Early Child Development $400,000

• Tina's Learning Center $400,000

• Precious One's Child Care & Learning Center $400,000

• Lots of Learning Child Care Center $400,000

• Dededo Child Care & Learning Center $400,000

• Amazing Kids Child Development Center $400,000

• Little Einsteins Child Learning Center $400,000

• Shining Stars Learning & Development Center $400,000

• ABC Children's Center $400,000

• First Step Early Childhood Educational Center $400,000

• The Young Learner Center $400,000

• Bambini Montessori School $400,000

• Montessori Learning Center $400,000

• Tamuning Daycare and Learning Center $400,000

• Little Fisher's Day Care & Early Learning Academy $400,000

• The Giving Tree Children's Academy $400,000

• The Giving Tree International Preschool $400,000

• The Giving Tree Early Learning Center $400,000

• World of Wonder Childcare & Learning Center $400,000

• Tiny Blessings Christian Childcare and Educational Center $400,000

• Dominican Child Development Center $400,000

• Doc's Day Care & Preschool $400,000

• Doc's Kiddie College $400,000

• M.G. Huffer Adventures in Learning Child Development Center $400,000

• Harmony Kids Child Care Center $400,000

• New Children World Learning & Development Center $400,000

• Nene Child Care Center $400,000

• Small World Play & Learn Center $400,000

• Anigua Learning Ladder Child Development Center $400,000

• Little Children's School of Guam LLC $400,000

• Guam Leadership Academy $400,000

• PNG at Leo Palace Learning Center $400,000

• Tender Shepherd Preschool & Child Care Center $400,000

• PNG Childcare & Learning Center $400,000

• Little Learners Early Childhood Academy $400,000

• Little Garden International School, Guam $400,000

• ABC Southern Pre School $400,000

• Little Learners Early Childhood Academy $400,000

• Reach for the Stars Learning Center/Cassandra Guitierrez $400,000

• Little Ones Child Care Center Inc. $400,000

• Sagan Fina'na'Guen Fino Chamoru $400,000

• Infant of Prague Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten $400,000

• Mercy Heights Nursery and Kindergarten $400,000

(Daily Post Staff)