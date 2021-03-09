 Federal funds give Guam pandemic lifelines

Guam benefited substantially from hundreds of millions of dollars in federal financial assistance during this pandemic, whether in the form of unemployment or rental assistance, the one-time stimulus checks, direct aid to the local government to buy supplies, provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, get schools ready, pay front line workers and support other initiatives.

As it stands now, more federal aid – $661 million – may be making its way to the island, and that's certainly welcome by local officials.

Military spending has also contributed to maintaining the flow of money on the island, but it's not clear how much in total has been infused into local hotels during the pandemic. The Guam Daily Post could not get data from Joint Region Marianas, although they did try to pull information from different commands that visited the island, without much success at the time of this report.

As tourism began to collapse in the early days of the pandemic, the governor pointed to military spending as one of the pillars to help prop up Guam's economy. The island was host to the COVID-19-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in late March 2020. More than 1,100 of the carrier’s nearly 5,000 Navy sailors were infected with COVID-19.

The gesture appeared to have a resounding effect, as the governor would go on to say that it was the best decision she ever made, that the secretary of defense had written numerous letters thanking her and that the U.S. Navy would be handing over excess military land because Guam hosted the sailors. She would also go on to make the infamous "milking" the military comment that prompted criticism from Guam's Republican Party.

The military and its ongoing buildup on Guam are likely among the first issues to come to mind when considering Guam's relationship with the federal government.

Leon Guerrero has generally supported the buildup. Earlier this year, she signed a Programmatic Agreement with Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, Joint Region Marianas; and the Guam State Historic Preservation Officer regarding military training and testing on Guam and in its waters.

The agreement outlines the management for the protection of historic and culturally significant sites while critical military activities take place. It also requires all incoming Department of Defense military and civilian personnel, their families, contractors and visiting foreign military personnel to undergo cultural sensitivity training created in collaboration with the local SHPO.

In June 2019, sitting in a room full of cultural and environmental activists who had spent two hours articulating their reasons for opposing buildup activity, the governor picked up a microphone and declared her support for the buildup.

That wasn't because of perceived economic advantages, according to Leon Guerrero at the time.

The governor was concerned about national security risks and potential threats from countries such as China and North Korea, and made note that the reality is Guam is a colony, a U.S. territory, and is in a geographic position that the military sees as a prime position for defense in the Pacific.

Expressing concerns

There have been issues of concern to the local government.

Around the time of that meeting, Leon Guerrero had written to former Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, asking for a six-month pause in the construction of one of the live-fire training ranges near the location of the rare and endangered Serianthes Nelsonii tree. The pause was denied, but the boundaries of that firing range were shifted away from the tree.

According to Vera Topasna, head of the Community Defense Liaison Office, the governor continues to express concerns "on many levels" regarding military growth and communicates them to the Department of Defense. The administration and military discuss concerns through the CDLO "that include but are not limited to infrastructure, environment (and) cultural/historic preservation," she added. Any concerns from DOD are communicated to the governor for discussion and resolution when needed.

"The working relationship has led to numerous DOD-funded mitigation or remediation projects as well as infrastructure upgrades that benefit the local community," Topasna said. "The governor has also pursued congressional support for DOD funding to address community needs. For example, the funding award of the new Public Health Level II/III Bio Safety Laboratory, continuous port modernization, the Chalan Pago Mayor Multi-Purpose Facility, grants management training, compatible land use project, construction of the Guam Cultural Repository, and the Medical Action Plan initiative to assist the governor in building a new hospital."

The governor has direct access to the military leadership on Guam and Indo-Pacific Command leadership if it becomes necessary, Topasna said. CDOL also works directly with the JRM/INDOPACOM teams "on any action necessary to address community concerns brought forward to DOD by the governor on behalf of the people of Guam," Topasna said.

But Guam's larger relationship with the federal government has also revolved around the H-2B temporary foreign worker visa program, which fuels a large portion of Guam's skilled labor needs, both military buildup and non-buildup related.

From 2015, Guam experienced increasing denials for H-2B petitions, leading to a federal lawsuit. At one point, there were fewer than 20 H-2B workers on the island. The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act allowed exemptions for workers needed for military buildup projects. Meanwhile, the most recent national military spending package allows Guam to hire H-2B workers not just for military construction projects but for civilian projects also.

Guam has also voiced concern about the inadequate federal funding as the territory continues to host unregulated regional migration on Guam through the Compact of Free Association agreements between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands.

Guam is home to about 18,900 migrants from the freely associated states. The island receives federal financial assistance for hosting the regional migrants, but in late 2019, the local government received word that it could see a $12 million decrease in regional migrant funding over three years due to miscalculations by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Taking funding away from Guam to make up for what the Department of the Interior didn't provide because of the Census Bureau's error was unacceptable, the governor wrote to Interior at the time.