Ten million dollars in federal funds will be used to fund the educator pay raise this summer and another $8.5 million for a special one-time retention payment will be in the hands of some GDOE staff at the end of this week.

The Guam Department of Education received word last week that the U.S. Department of Education approved the request to reallocate American Rescue Plan funding to cover the cost of the educator pay plan, or EPP, adjustments until Sept. 30.

“This would cover the pay increase that was approved for all individuals under the EPP from May 23, 2022, until the start of the new fiscal year. From Oct. 1, 2022, the increase is expected to be paid from local funds,” said GDOE officials in a release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Outgoing Superintendent Jon Fernandez was thankful for the approval, as it provides a short-term solution to fund the pay raises.

The Department of Administration estimated that the 20% raise for educators would cost the government $10 million to cover the remainder of fiscal year 2022.

The educator pay adjustments went into effect May 23, which meant teachers received four days of pay at the increased rate. GDOE used local funds to front the cost as the first adjusted paychecks were disbursed in June.

The approval means that the local funds can be reimbursed.

However, a permanent funding stream must be determined in order to cover the pay increases in fiscal 2023 and beyond.

As part of the request to federal partners, Fernandez asked for a one-time retention payment to support all other employees not covered by the previously approved EPP pay increases, as well as the nurses pay plan increases.

These would include school aides, office clerks, secretaries and other staff who have helped sustain department activities through and after the pandemic,” the release said.

The one-time payment provides $5,000 to eligible employees in recognition of their service during the pandemic and their continued dedication and service to our school children going forward.

“I’m glad that other frontline employees are able to receive this one-time payment for their continued service and dedication. It is important that GDOE do what it can to retain our hardworking employees and ensure that we are able to operate our schools safely and effectively for the coming school year,” Fernandez said.

The one-time payment will be received by 1,700 GDOE staff and will be issued before the end of this week. The total cost is estimated to be $8.5 million.

Fernandez’s last day as GDOE superintendent is Friday, July 15.