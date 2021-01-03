Beginning Jan. 18, registered clients of the Guam Homeless Coalition will be able to make use of the Guam Regional Transit Authority services under a new project that aims to help people regain a foothold on life.

The project, which officials tout as the first of its kind, will be funded through the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act money. GRTA was apportioned $2.7 million as a whole, and a portion of this can be used for the new program, according to GRTA Executive Manager Cel Babauta.

The Federal Transit Administration is allowing GRTA to use CARES Act funds to pay salaries of bus drivers, dispatchers, schedulers, equipment, supplies and required vehicles to support approximately 900 clients of the Guam Homeless Coalition.

GRTA forwarded a request to FTA to use federal resources because its fiscal 2021 local budget was cut by $300,000, according to a press release.

“In FY20 GRTA was budgeted $3.2 million while in FY21 its funding was cut to $2.9 million. The aim of GRTA’s request is to prevent the proliferation of COVID-19, provide rides for medical appointments, work and other essential destinations.”

As part of the project, GRTA will set up a transit operations center, hire and train dispatcher, scheduler, drivers, purchase communications equipment, and dedicate a van or a bus to transport the clients, according to the press release.

“Providing transportation service for the coalition will be quite a challenge for GRTA,” Babauta stated. He added, however, that the “GRTA Team is passionate in supporting the coalition with rides for Guam’s most vulnerable populations.”

He said the bus schedules and process for coalition partners or riders to reserve rides is being finalized and will be provided to the Coalition to ensure that safe and reliable transportation is made available.

Organizations that are part of the Homeless Coalition including Department of Labor and partner nonprofit organizations will provide its clients with identification cards, which drivers will use to confirm eligibility for the program.

“The objective is to provide transportation to these people, help them apply for jobs, and providing them transportation to their jobs, as well as providing transportation to medical appointments,” Babauta told The Guam Daily Post.

“According to the coalition, transportation is one of the biggest challenges for their clients. And we’re going to do what we can to provide the support they need to get to where they need to go to and ultimately become self-sustaining - and not be in line for social programs.”