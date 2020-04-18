Federal government seeks approval of consent decree against GPA, MEC

The federal government has filed a motion to enter a consent decree in its case against the Guam Power Authority and Marianas Energy Company LLC as the public comment period on the proposed decree has closed.

GPA agreed to pay $400,000 in a civil penalty as part of a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - a move the utility said will stave off as much as $600 million in fines.

The entry of the consent decree will resolve the claims alleged against the defendants in the Clean Air Act action.

Members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities approved the consent decree unanimously in October 2019, which allowed GPA to move forward with the settlement and avoid further fines.

The U.S. EPA, under the Clean Air Act, established emission rules requiring stack emissions control and continuous monitoring systems equipment to be installed on all GPA peaking and baseload diesel generators. The deadline to comply was May 3, 2013, according to audit documents.

The settlement is for noncompliance with EPA National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for fuel oil-powered electric steam-generating units at GPA’s Cabras and Piti generating plants.

The consent decree now awaits approval by the federal court.