The island’s safety agencies received more COVID-19 supplies thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The $2.9 million U.S. Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grant was secured in April by the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, according to a press release. The funding became available as part of CARES legislation to help public safety agencies in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the four ambulances for (Guam Fire Department), received in July, is now deployed out into the community to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. The three remaining ambulances are expected to be on island by Aug. 26, 2020,” stated BSP Director Tyrone J. Taitano.

“More is coming down the pipeline for our first responders over the next few weeks,” he added.

Among the supplies picked up last week were N95 masks, nitrile gloves, isopropyl rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizer, Sani-cloth germicidal wipes, a commercial canopy, Fit Test Kits and Fit Test Kits refill drops.

Other COVID-19 supplies funded by this grant were provided to Customs officers, Probation officers, court marshals, and Juvenile Justice officers.