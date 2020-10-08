A federal indictment was handed down Wednesday against a man accused of committing visa fraud over the past three years.

Carlos Enrique Salvatierra Morales was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and visa fraud.

According to court documents, Morales knowingly conspired with others to commit the offense on or about Sept. 1, 2017.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Morales allegedly presented a fraudulent U.S. permanent resident card to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents during an outbound pre-inspection flight from Guam to Hawaii.

Morales is also accused of knowing the card was forged, counterfeit, altered, falsely made and unlawfully obtained, documents state.