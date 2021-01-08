Federal informant describes splitting cash with ex-mayor

Brenda Kinian, a former confidential source for federal authorities, testified for several hours in the District Court of Guam on Thursday during the sentencing hearing for former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas.

Kinian, who has left Guam and is under federal protection, spoke via video conference.

"He's the mayor of Yona on Guam," Kinian said when asked by the prosecution how she knew Blas. "I don't really know him so much. I was asking my landlord about him. My landlord was asking why. I said I want to get a mailbox and she told me I have to be careful because he has sticky fingers and people are complaining that their mail is missing."

Blas faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug distribution.

The former mayor has been in prison since September 2019.

Kinian was part of a separate scam involving a store in Agat that had been robbed in April 2017. It was part of her plea agreement with the federal government to testify against Blas.

Kinian worked undercover with FBI agents and U.S. Postal Service inspectors to first investigate Blas in 2018.

"I asked him if he can give me a mailbox, but I need to use it to bring my mail that comes from the states," she said. "I told him I am going to receive mail from the states and the drug, 'ice.' He said, 'OK.' He was telling me that he can give me the box as long as I make the money half-half. When the drugs come from the states I will give to the people and when I get the money I have to split half for him and half for me."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro played multiple audio and video recordings that captured the months of interaction between Kinian and Blas.

"I have the money for my mail," said Kinian in a Nov. 21, 2018 controlled call.

"You can meet me at my office. Where are you now?" Blas said in the recorded call.

"I am here at my house," she said.

"How much do you have?" he said.

"I have $300," she said.

The two met at Buenas Market located near the mayor's office before Kinian went to Blas' office where she later received the key for her cluster mailbox.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano objected multiple times to the playing of the recordings, calling it a waste of time, as he contends his client has already admitted to the crime.

However, the prosecution argued that the recordings support Kinian's credibility for her part in the investigation.

Several more controlled recordings captured in December 2018 detailed how Kinian claimed she received a package of drugs from California and that she had money to give to Blas.

"I will come over and give you whatever they give me, my share with you," said Kinian in a Dec. 11, 2018, recording.

It was on a Dec. 20, 2018, call that they agreed to meet so that Blas could receive payment.

"What did you do with the money the agents gave you?" said Sambataro.

"I give it to Jesse Blas," said Kinian.

She testified that they met at the mayor's office, where she gave him $5,000 and Blas gave her $100 in return. She said she returned the $100 to investigators.

It was also during that interaction she said Blas questioned if any law enforcement had sent her there, but she denied it.

Media mishap

Blas' hearing was also held electronically for the public and the media to call in and listen due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting access inside the courthouse.

The sentencing was nearly suspended just before midday on Thursday after a law enforcement officer alerted the federal court that the hearing was being live-streamed on a social media page.

Instructions for the court hearings state that any recording of the audio is strictly prohibited and violators may be punished by contempt of court.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood called in the media company on Thursday afternoon to answer why the court should not hold them in contempt.

"We never intended to violate any rules. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to any of the parties here," said Troy Torres of Kandit News Group. "I didn't know."

The company was ordered not to have any further live-streams, to pay a $50 fine, delete all recordings and follow the rules of the federal court.

'Attempt to delay'

Attorney Razzano then argued that the sentencing should no longer be allowed to continue.

"I am not suggesting that we close the court. I am suggesting that when these people are allowed to have access by phone or Zoom that we can have some way to control it," said Razzano. "I am advocating that we open the courts in a regular way that we are supposed to be conducting our constitutional obligations."

He also argued that Kinian should be ordered to come to Guam to finish her testimony in person, as stated in her plea agreement. "This is not the way we are supposed to do it," he said.

It was said in court that the issue is that COVID-19 restrictions would prevent Kinian from return travel, leaving her stranded on Guam indefinitely.

Sambataro called Razzano's request "a disingenuous attempt to delay the sentencing."

"You cannot control human activity. All you can do is do your best to have safeguards. The court does have its warning in place," she said.

Tydingco-Gatewood overruled Razzano's objections to continue sentencing.

Kinian is scheduled to continue her testimony this morning.