One of the counts in a federal civil lawsuit filed by attorney Gary Gumataotao has been dismissed with prejudice.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted the dismissal on Monday to dismiss count three, but refrained from issuing a ruling on the request to dismiss other counts in the case.

Count three names both Attorney David Jeffrey Highsmith and the government of Guam claiming a violation of civil rights, alleging the government failed to adequately train Highsmith.

The chief judge also granted Gumataotao’s request to remand the case back to the local court.

Gumataotao’s lawsuit followed a 2019 assault at the Judiciary of Guam atrium. Attorney Highsmith was an assistant attorney general at the time. Highsmith was accused of assaulting Gumataotao as the two were discussing a separate case involving watersports license, Post files state.

Gumataotao was hospitalized as a result of the fall.

Highsmith pleaded guilty in local court to misdemeanor assault last April and has since reached a settlement agreement in his adverse action appeal changing his termination to a resignation.

He did not have to serve any time in prison.

Gumataotao’s lawsuit in federal court against Highsmith alleges counts one and two: assault; battery; infliction of emotional distress; invasion of privacy; loss of reputation; oppressive conduct, violation of first amendment right, workplace violence; negligent hiring, supervision, and retention; and negligent screening of the defendant.

Gumataotao seeks $1 million in damages.