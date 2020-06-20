The denial of the Supplemental Security Income benefits for the aged or people with disabilities simply because they live on Guam is discriminatory and violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law's guarantees of equal protection, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has ruled.

The ruling was issued Friday night in a case involving twin sisters. One sister receives SSI benefits in the states while the other twin who lives on Guam has been denied of the same benefit because the federal government contends the assistance does not apply on the island. The benefit is received by qualified residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

"...The court finds that there is no rational basis for excluding plaintiff from receiving SSI benefits based solely on her residency in Guam," the judge stated.

"The court hereby enjoins defendants from enforcing against the plaintiff such discriminatory provisions of the SSI statute and any relevant implementing regulations," the judge said.

"There is no relevant difference between Guam and the CNMI that would rationally justify the denial of SSI benefits to otherwise eligible U.S. citizens residing in Guam, benefits enjoyed by their Chamorro neighbors just 60 miles north of and a 40-minute flight from Guam," the judge stated. "Accordingly, the court holds that the equal protection guarantees of the Fifth Amendment forbid the arbitrary denial of SSI benefits to residents of Guam."

Twin sisters' case

Guam resident Katrina Schaller and her sister, Leslie, who lives thousands of miles away in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, are both 50.

The twins sued the U.S. Social Security Administration, challenging the U.S. government's policy of refusing to provide SSI disability benefits to American citizens living on Guam.

The Schaller twins have had myotonic dystrophy since birth. It's a debilitating, degenerative genetic disorder that severely inhibits muscle function and other critical aspects of daily life.

Though Leslie Schaller is able to live independently in Pennsylvania due to the aid she receives from SSI, Katrina Schaller has been denied the same SSI benefits received by her twin because she lives on Guam with her older sister and brother-in-law.

The SSI law limits benefits to citizens who live "in the United States," which is defined in the law as being the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the Northern Mariana Islands, but not Guam.

Two complementary federal cases were filed on behalf of each sister simultaneously in December 2018 in both Guam and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In January, attorney Michael Williams, of Kirkland Ellis LLP, argued on behalf of Katrina Schaller in the District Court of Guam that the refusal of the same benefit is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause and that the federal government is treating them "dramatically different."

However, Michael Andrew Zee, of the U.S. Department of Justice, contended the courts have long upheld the ability of the U.S. Congress to make the law that includes differential treatment of territories.

"There is no case law that territorial residents must be treated equally," said Zee. "Our view is there is more than sufficient rational basis to sustain the statute."